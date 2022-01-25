This story was published in the Jan. 25, 1934, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Seattle, Jan. 24. —(AP)— “Pull over to the curb and fold your wings” — it’s the traffic cop of the future speaking.
“Don’t you know better than to drive a plane on an automobile highway with the wings out?”
Or maybe, Prof. John W. Miller was saying today, the officer will be upbraiding a motorist for driving faster than 100 miles an hour — so fast the rear of his car leaves the ground.
“If you want to hit 300, y’gotta fly in the air, you can’t do it on this highway. Here’s your ticket.” That’s what he might say.
Be Much Alike.
For the airplane and automobile are going to be astonishingly alike, said the associate professor of aeronautical engineering at the University of Washington.
“They’ll not only be streamlined alike,” Prof. Miller said, “but the planes may be able to fold their wings and travel on roads like an automobile, and the automobiles will be so fast they can almost fly.”
“For example, I have built three planes in my own shop. The last one had retractable wings and was so designed that the engine power could be applied to the wheels, making it possible for the plane to be taxied from the airport along regular highways to a garage. I have driven it as far as 50 miles in that fashion.”
Now Construction Detail.
Telescopic wings are aerodynamically feasible, he said, as only mechanical construction details block their use today. When wings can be spread out and contracted easily so as to afford any degree of wing surface desired at any time, he said, a plane can take off and descend with only a short runway, like a helicopter.
This will increase the safety of airplanes, and make it easy for the ordinary citizen to keep a small, cheap plane with folding wings in his garage, for pleasure or for commuting, and it can be run like a car from the garage to the flying field.