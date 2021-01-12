This story was published in the Jan. 12, 1943, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
A battlefield scene complete with a tank, airplanes, air field, lake with a gunboat on it, searchlights, and soldiers, which has been attracting considerable attention from its display spot in a downtown store window, has been donated to the Nez Perce civilian council, Chairman Harry Christy reported to council members at their meeting last night.
The model display was given the council by the Grays Auto shop, who constructed it, to dispose of in any way they saw fit. A committee of three was named at last night’s meeting of the civilian council to make plans for it. Named were Ernest Sloat, chairman, Herb Royster, and Mrs. Alice Lydon.
The council also recommended at last night’s session that schools include the teaching of rudimentary defense against bomb and gas as well as present first aid courses in their home front training. It was pointed out that children are apt to be on their own in case of an emergency and should be able to protect themselves.
Scouts Are Ready
Kenneth Bickmore, new Boy Scout executive for this area, told the council that his Boy Scouts were ready to help in any home front work, and would be available in any emergency. Herb Royster was also named by the council as chairman to handle and arrange for qualified speakers to talk before various civic groups and churches, which should request a speaker from the council. Speakers will be catalogued by Royster for the council as to time available, subjects which they perfer to speak on, and before what groups they would rather appear.
Pamphlets on car sharing clubs were distributed to council members by M. M. Belknap.