Two Lewiston-Clarkston Valley men, who set out several weeks ago to row and sail from near the headwaters of the Salmon River down the Snake and Columbia rivers to the Pacific Ocean, made it as far as Arlington, Wash., Tuesday.
Arlington is about 100 miles downstream from the confluence of the Snake and Columbia rivers.
But Jon Barker, 25, of Lewiston and Clarence Reece, 42, of Clarkston said Tuesday their progress had been slowed drastically by unrelenting headwinds blowing upriver on the Columbia.
If they stop rowing, they are blown back upstream, Barker said.
They had made pretty good time covering the 450 or so miles of undammed river between Sawtooth City and Lewiston, taking less than six days to cover that distance. That did not include a week layoff to wait for the Salmon River’s flow to drop enough to allow them to run a large rapid called “the Slide” between Riggins and the Salmon’s confluence with the Snake.
But since arriving back at Lewiston the evening of June 12, it’s been slow going, Barker said Tuesday.
He said there is no telling how long it will take them to travel the remaining miles to the Pacific. About 460 miles of slackwater lies between Lewiston and the ocean.
The trip below Lewiston has not been uneventful, however, he said.
During a quick layover with some friends near Wallula Junction — shortly after entering the Columbia near the Tri-Cities — for repairs and dinner, the two got a chance to put their Emergency Medical Technician training to work. Both Barker and Reece have had the advanced medical training for their summer jobs as commercial boatmen.
Barker’s friend, Steve Hoffman, also is an EMT for Emergency Medical Services in Walla Walla County. While taking Barker and Reece back down to their boat on the Columbia, Hoffman was called to the scene of a stabbing at Eureka, Wash.
“That lent a little bit of excitement we hadn’t counted on,” Reece said during a telephone interview. The two were able to assist their fellow EMTs at the scene.
Not that the trip has been boring without such side adventures. Since leaving the free-flowing portion of the trip and entering the slackwater where rowing has, for the most part, been the mode of locomotion, there have been some close encounters with barge traffic.
Some have even been at night because the pair chose to row for up to 20 hours per day.
Barker said the trip down the Snake to the Columbia was fairly fast. They could travel as fast as they could row on the Snake, he said. But in keeping with a theme that has them experiencing the contrasts such a river trip provides, things have gotten a bit gnarly for them.
The winds they’ve been faced with the past couple of days have allowed them to get as far as Arlington.
They’ve been trying to sail, but Reece said they are fine-tuning the “sail geometry” for the V-bottom dory that Reece designed. With a little help from friends last winter, it was built of plywood and fiberglass.
The two aren’t getting downriver without being noticed, either.
Barker said many people have stopped to talk with them and offered help, thinking the two were in some sort of trouble.
And although they are both sore and a bit blistered from the amount of rowing, it’s all part of the experience.
“We’re both bearing wounds, so we know it’s real,” Reece said.
This story was published in the June 22, 1988, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.