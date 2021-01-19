Wilson New Junior High President

This story was published in the Jan. 19, 1965, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Kenneth Wilson, a ninth grader, has been elected president of Lincoln Junior High School student body for the second semester, Principal Phil Salisbury announced yesterday. Kenneth, son of Mr. and Mrs. Clyde C. Wilson, Lower Asotin Road, succeeds John (Rip) Shepherd, who was president the first semester.
The other officers for the new semester which starts Thursday are Norman Stickney, an eighth grader and son of Mrs. Helen Stickney, Clarkston Heights, vice president; Debbie Hill, a ninth grader and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wendell Hill, Rt. 1, secretary; Janice Bennett, a ninth grader and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Guy Bennett, Dustan Loop, treasurer, and Barbara Banger, an eighth grader and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Banger, 1008 9th St., fifth executive.
Junior high school students have been taking final examinations the last week. They will finish them tomorrow and start the next semester Thursday. They, along with other students in the Clarkston system, will have a holiday Friday while teachers complete work in connection with the semester. Salisbury said report cards will be distributed next Tuesday.