This story was published in the June 22, 1898, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
New York. — A special to the Tribune from Washington, says:
The project to occupy Porto Rico is now regarded by the highest military authorities, both of the navy and army, as practically removed from immediate consideration, and unless the death rate of General Shafter’s army from the diseases indigenous to Cuban soil is extremely high, the present desire for the prosecution of a general aggressive campaign throughout the entire island of Cuba may be promptly entered upon the moment Santiago is captured.
Refused the Crown.
New York, June 22. — R. D. LaCorsina, an accredited agent in the United States of Don Carlos, pretender to the throne of Spain, arrived here from a meeting with Don Carlos at Brussels. He says the crown of Spain was offered Carlos six weeks ago but was refused. Don Carlos preferred not to assume the responsibility of Spain’s affairs in the present crisis.