This story was published in the Aug. 31, 1902, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
The Lewiston public schools will open tomorrow morning. From present indications the attendance will be much increased over that of last year and no doubt new teachers will have to be added to the present corps. There are at present 16 teachers. Superintendent Wright states that there will be no material changes in the course of study or general management of the school.
Although there will be but a brief session Monday, yet every pupil who can possibly do so should be present at that time to register.
The present assignment of teachers is as follows:
First primaries, Misses Jennings and Scully; second primaries, Miss Harrington and Storey; third, Mrs. Shaff; fourth grades, Misses Haner and Anderson; fifth grade, Miss Neal; sixth grade, Miss Ward; seventh grade, Miss McCoy; eighth grade, Mrs. McKnight; the Lincoln school; Mr. Doyle; McKinley school, Miss Lena Ward.
The outlook is promising for a good increase in attendance at the high school. Mr. Carson, who has just arrived from Indiana, and Mr. Jenifer, together with Superintendent Wright, will have charge of the high School classes.