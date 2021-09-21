W. W. Morrison, with his family, have moved to Lewiston from Howard and will make their future home here. Mr. Morrison has purchased property in the city and is now making arrangements for the erection of a residence. He was the original owner of the Howard townsite and he recently disposed of a fine farm adjoining that reservation town. Previous to locating on the reservation he resided in the Potlatch country and still retains interests there including a 35-acre apple orchard near Leland. Mr. Morrison believes the winter apple output of the Potlatch country will in the course of a few years prove one of the great resources of wealth of the northern part of the state.
This story was published in the Sept. 21, 1901, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.