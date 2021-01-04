This story was published in the Jan. 4, 1912, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Fred H. Sheets, of Evanston, Ill., and Harry Tondervold, of Auburn, Wash., arrived in Lewiston on Monday and will take the course of horticultural instruction offered by the Lewiston-Clarkston school of horticulture. Mr. Sheats is a son of Rev. F. H. Sheets and has purchased 10 acres of Lewiston Orchards property. His plan is to erect temporary quarters forthwith. His orchard is located close to Lewiston and is directly west of and adjoining the J. E. Butler property. The trees are four years old and this past season produced quite a crop of very fancy fruit, consisting of peaches, Rome Beauty apples and European grapes. The Sheets orchard is a very desirable one, costing $10,180, and is regarded as one of the finest selections in the Orchards.
Mr. Sheets’ purchase was made because of the social character of the Lewiston Orchards community. Although fully advised as to the value of his property at the time of purchase, Mr. Sheets had never seen his orchard until this week, but expresses himself as greatly pleased with the selection and states that the Lewiston Orchards more than realized his highest expectations.