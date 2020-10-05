This story was published in the Oct. 5, 1893, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
M. J. O’Neill, formerly buyer of the Northern Pacific Elevator Company at this place, has been spending some days in the city looking over the grain situation. Mr. O’Neill claims that better prices can be paid in Lewiston than are now being offered and in fact he made bids for several round lots but found no disposition to sell. He left Tuesday morning for Walla Walla and will return in a few days to enter the market if there are enough sellers to justify competition.