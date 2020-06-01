Mrs. A. W. Kroutinger will build a handsome residence on her lot opposite the Visitation academy on Normal hill. The building will have a basement, a first and second floor with eight large, well ventilated and lighted rooms, and be modern throughout. The foundation is of the Swallow Nest green sand stone and the design in general is very pleasing. The contract was awarded to Adam Kobel, contractor, and the plans were prepared by Architect J. H. Nave of this city. Mr. Nave will superintend the construction.
This story was published in the June 1, 1905, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.