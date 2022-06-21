This story was published in the June 21, 1894, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Boston Transcript.
Dogs, dogs, dogs! And why do people keep such a lot of dogs themselves and go in such numbers to see other people’s dogs? Because the dog is at once the sincerest flatterer and the most successful cheerer the human race ever had. A good dog gives to us the feeling that we men and women are a sort of gods. No other animal does anything of the kind. The cat treats us as an inferior and the horse will treat us as a dear friend, not as a divinity. The dog, moreover, imparts something of his peculiar gaiety with his flattery; for he not only leaves his dinner untasted to walk with us, but the mere fact that we are apparently giving ourselves the pleasure of a walk raises him to such a delirium of delight that the sight of it puts all our dumps and blues to such reproach that we shake them off with very shame. And when we don’t walk, but sit moodily at home, the dog curls up lovingly at our feet and looks up now and then into our eyes and “glides into our darker musings with a mild healing sympathy.” Yes, there is solid reason for the fondness of men for dogs, and it will never come to an end until either men or dogs become very different beings from what they are now.