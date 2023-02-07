Why do cats like to sleep in your face?

I woke up from a nap the other day and somebody was trying to smother me.
As I came to, I realized there was a cat on my chest, sitting sideways against my face, apparently trying to deny me breath. Thank God I’m a light sleeper.
And thank God this was an inexperienced cat. As any old wife knows, cats normally try to kill you by sitting on your chest, face to face, trying to suck the breath out of your lungs.
Never in the history of the world have they succeeded in that aim, not even with a baby, because they aren’t built right. Nonetheless, don’t try to tell any old wives that. According to them, it happens all the time.
But stop to think what is required to suck the breath out of a person: It would require opening your big, round, sloppy lips and placing them with an air-tight seal over both the nose and the mouth of the victim, since humans can breath out of either opening.
There are two flaws to that scenario:
1. Cats do not have big, round, sloppy lips capable of effecting an air-tight seal. They have rigid, V-shaped mouths with thin little lips, none of which is the right equipment for sucking the breath out of a human being.
In truth — and I mean no insult by this — cats are lousy suckers. Oh, they can manage a meager nipple when tiny and still snubnosed. But slip a straw in a cola and hand it to a cat and all it can do is chew on the end of the straw and make pathetic leaky-wind sounds.
2. But the telling question is to ask yourself what possible reason a cat could have for wanting to suck the breath out of a human being, or even another cat for that matter. The wet, dank air inside another mammal is not the good stuff. A cat wanting air need only inhale the air all around it. Sucking with a leaky mouth on the snout of human being would only interfere with getting enough air to breath.
Old wives are full of it. The breath sucking story undoubtedly comes from tragic instances in which a baby died of some natural cause and the horrified survivors found the child with a cat doing what cats like to do — sleep on people, if we let them.
When a cat sits on your chest, nose to nose with you, I am not quite positive what it is doing. But it is certainly not an attempt to suck spent air out of your slimy lungs.
My theory is it is a combination of friendliness and sharing heat. It’s what you see cats doing with each other. They sit close together, often face to face, sharing warmth, including the warmth of their combined breaths.
And socially, they are ignorant louts with no understanding of how rude it is to invade someone else’s space.
You must teach them. Each time we get a new cat, it takes a few days before the creature can be broken of its revolting tendency to sit on my chest with its wet nose pressed against mine, breathing on me and hoping I will breathe on it.
There are two ways — the hard way and the gentle way — to break a cat of doing that and to teach it to retreat to a point lower on your person where it can sleep draped over your stomach, your legs or your feet.
The hard way is to grab the cat by a handful of hair and fling it against the wall.
The gentle way is to blow in its face. Cats hate that. Most creatures do.
(Moreover, that puts the old wives even more in their place. If a cat is so hot to inhale your breath, then why would it mind your expelling the contents of your lungs in its face?)
The cat the other day was not only so new that it needed to be broken of the habit of sleeping against my face, but it didn’t even get the process right when it tried. For some stupid reason, it sat sideways on my chest with its hairy sides up against my face.
We acquired the cat by an odd means. A friend of ours, who goes by the nickname of Bird, brought this small, wide-eyed kitten (named Nell) to our door and said something devious like, “You don’t have to take her. I just want you to hold her for a minute.”
We kept her, of course. Nonetheless, it does reverse the natural order of things to have a Bird bring a cat to your doorstep. A thing like that takes your breath away.
This story was published in the Feb. 7, 1994, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.