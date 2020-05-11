This is a very dangerous disease, particularly to children under five years of age, but when no paregoric, codeine or other opiate, is given, is easily cured by giving Chamberlain’s Cough Remedy. Most, people believe that it must run its course, not knowing that the time is very much shortened, and that there is little danger from the disease when this remedy is given. It has been used in many epidemics of whooping cough, with pronounced success. It is safe and pleasant to take. — (Advt)
This advertisement was published in the May 11, 1921, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.