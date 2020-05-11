Where Big Drill Keeps Pounding Away

The above is from a photograph of the drilling plant of the Lewiston-Clarkston Oil & Gas company, the plant now being in operation in driving the first well for oil in the valley. The site of the well is at a point known as Swallow’s Nest, south of Clarkston a short distance and about three miles from Lewiston in Asotin county. The entire plant is of modem type and statement is made it has capacity to drive to a depth of 5,000 feet.
The site selected for the first drilling operations was chosen by Patrick Gibbons, the geologist, upon whose report the company was organized to make the exploitation. Officers of the company are confident oil will be found. Mr. Gibbons had expressed the view that oil would be encountered at a depth around 1,600 to 1,800 feet, although evidences of its existence of unmistakable character, would probably be encountered at 600 or 700 feet. Good progress is now being made at the well under the direction of expert plant operators.
In the background of the picture is shown a sweep of the Snake river.
This story was published in the May 11, 1921, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.