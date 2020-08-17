When Lewiston annexed Clarkston...

This story was published in the Aug. 17, 1975, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
The area south of downtown Lewiston once was named Clarkston and the portion of the city bordering the Snake River originally was named Clarksville.
These bits of history were unearthed by Lewiston City Attorney Michael C. Moore who is making a study of early-day city records.
Moore discovered a brief report in the Walla Walla Statesman for April 26, 1862, which said:
“Another town site, named Clarkston, has been surveyed above Lewiston, running from the boundaries of Lewiston to Craig’s ferry.”
Moore’s studies took him to Portland where he found the reference to Clarksville in a scrapbook clipping at the Oregon Historical Society library.
The clipping of an article by Thomas J. Beall, then the oldest pioneer of the Inland Empire who had come to Lewiston in 1858, is dated Nov. 25, 1917. But the newspaper is not identified.
Beall, for whom the Tom Beall area near Lapwai is named, wrote:
“Lewiston was founded about May 13, 1861. After the town had been surveyed and platted by a Dr. Byker, the question arose as to what it should be named . . .
“Overhearing the discussion, Vic Trevitt, of The Dalles ... stepped forward and remarked:
“ ‘Gentlemen, I do not see why there should be any difficulty in naming this town. Let us call it Lewiston, after Lewis and Clark.’
“This suggestion was approved and the city was so named.
“That portion of the city bordering on Snake River, now called Snake River Ave., was called Clarksville.”
The names Clarkston and Clarksville were eliminated from the Idaho side of the river the following winter.
The Washington Territorial Legislature enacted a charter for Lewiston in January, 1863, and the new city took in all of those areas, Moore noted.
So Clarkston and Clarksville became Lewiston.