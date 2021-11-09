This story was published in the Nov. 9, 1928, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Harry Banks of Clarkston, en route home with a ton of sacked potatoes, rounded into Main street off Seventh street yesterday afternoon at 4:10 o’clock just in time to cause consternation in the mind of the conductor of an inbound interurban street car and to otherwise hold up traffic for several minutes when the spokes of a rear-wheel gave way and the wagon collapsed in that quarter.
Traffic lined up for several blocks before the potatoes could be unloaded, the two mules drawing the wagon meanwhile not appearing to like the delay. When the 27 sacks had been unloaded and an officer had closed the street momentarily, the mules drew the crippled wagon around the three-quarters turn back into Seventh street where they awaited the arrival of a new wheel.