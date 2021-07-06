This story was published in the July 6, 1971, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
MOSCOW — When Taieb Gargouri finished his graduate work at the University of Idaho College of Agriculture a year and a half from now, wheat farmers in both Idaho and Tunisia will benefit from his studies.
An agronomist from Sfax, Tunisia, Gargouri is at the university to study weed control, especially as applied to wild oats. His graduate research deals specifically with the competition between wild oats and commercial crops such as peas and wheat.
“Wild oats are a very serious weed problem in Tunisia. Sometimes an entire wheat crop is so infested with the weed that the wheat can be used only for animal feed, not for human consumption,” Gargouri explained.
Most of the wheat in Tunisia is grown in the northern section of the country, Gargouri noted, adding, “I am from southern Tunisia where we process oil from olive trees above the ground and drill for oil from below the ground.”
Gargouri is working under Clarence I. Seely, professor of agronomy, who has worked on weed control problems since coming to the university in 1936. Seely is considered a world expert on the use of tillage for perennial weed control; he is one of six researchers who developed the successful 2, 4-D herbicide during World War II; and he also developed the process of low volume spraying, reducing the amount of herbicide sprayed from 100 gallons per acre to less than 10 gallons per acre.
Seely also has isolated 55 separate strains of wild oats, each with a different tolerance to herbicides, and is presently testing a new herbicide that can be applied to wild oats when in the four to five leaf stage. Herbicides presently on the market including barban also developed by Seely, can be applied only before germination or when wild oats are in the one to two leaf stage.
The information from Gargouri’s research is intended to mesh with Seely’s testing program which, in its 10th year, is nearing completion. Gargouri hopes to determine how wild oats and peas — and later wild oats and wheat — compete for nutrients, light and water.
Research he is presently conducting at the experimental farm hopefully will reveal at what size and density wild oat plants begin to affect the growth of pea plants. Seely will then use this information as an important factor when determining when to apply the new herbicide for greatest effectiveness.
Gargouri also assists in other tests related to Seely’s project such as determining the number of seeds from weed species in the soil at the Sandpoint Branch Experiment Station where the new herbicide has been used experimentally for the last 10 years. Work is also being done to determine if herbicide residue remains in the soil.
Although Gargouri graduated in Tunisia with a specialty in weed control, his first job was in soil conservation work. He was unable to leave that job to come to the United States until another student had graduated and so became available to fill the soil conservation job. Nevertheless, Gargouri hopes to do weed control work when he returns to his country because that’s what he really enjoys.