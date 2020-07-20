Editorial
It is only a few hours now until the prize that has been longed for by every small boy, every poet and every lover who has ever let his eyes journey through a summer night, will fall within the grasp of humankind.
It has been written for centuries by some and for years by nearly everyone that the day the first man takes that first stroll upon the moon will be the day we all exult and the world will never be the same.
Until this moment, the words were put down because it just seemed to be the obvious thing to say. You couldn’t argue with the significance of acquiring a dream of this proportion.
But now that the moment is upon us, it is more than words. The feeling of those words is beginning to well up in our bones. Like first-time fathers in a cosmic waiting room, we are all overcome with concern and elation, worry and pride, wonder and superbewilderment as the technological midwives prepare to preside over the birth of a new epoch.
Now we know why the mentors of the moon program seemed not to comprehend when asked why we were going. If you have to ask you could not understand an explanation, even if one were truly possible.
You get the same look when you ask a mother why she loves her child.
The men of the moon program acquired the feeling some years ago that so many millions share today. They realized more fully much earlier that man was on the way to something rare.
Among the early believers was Dr. Harold Urey who once answered the silly question with another question that was far more puzzling when he uttered it three years ago than it is on July 20, 1969.
“Why go to the moon?” he was asked.
“What good is a novel?” he responded.
Novels and moons and the children of loving mothers have their practical side, but it is hard to find, and a tangible benefit is not their principal worth anyway.
What good is a child?
Except for the fleeting joy he brings to a small period of our lives, a child of our own is not a tangible product to be examined and appraised; he is a promise, an invisible slice of tomorrow.
The moon may be a very gifted child that will produce great mounds of minerals, pounds of plenty and a good, strong springboard to worlds still beyond our reach.
But today it sounds silly — and it is — to ask its worth, to slap yardsticks on its crinkled face and say it is so big and offers so much.
This is a grand day because so many small boys and poets and young lovers, looking at a billion summer skies, knew it would be. — B.H.
This story was published in the July 20, 1969, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.