San Francisco, Dec. 20. —(AP)— West coast port cities were planning Christmas parties today with more than 100,000 service men from the Pacific as guests because they can’t get home.
Nearly 120,000 soldiers, sailors and marines are looking for rides from the western ports, and the pre-Christmas rush is bringing them in by ship at an average of about 15,000 a day.
Hopes of moving 25,000 by rail and a few thousand more by air, bus and automobiles daily were dampened by these developments:
Severe cold and snowstorms east of the Rocky mountains have slowed the train schedules, and delayed airplane flights.
Shortage of railway cars continues to be critical because of a delay in construction of 1,200 government troop sleepers, expected to be carried by Dec. 1. C. E. Peterson, vice president in charge of Southern Pacific passenger traffic, said strike conditions were holding up delivery of the cars.
However, Peterson said the Southern Pacific had cancelled coach space on eastbound trains for all civilians except members of servicemen’s families.
San Francisco’s backlog of service men increased to 51,000 while the number in Portland soared to 9,036. Similar crowded conditions in Tacoma, Seattle and the Los Angeles area accounted for the others.
Los Angeles moved 12 trains yesterday with 4,661 men, flew 356 eastward and plans to add two army planes to fly a total of 480 daily.
Port officers in San Francisco arranged Christmas parties with Red Cross bags of gifts for stranded service men. A jitterbugging Santa Claus has been added to the entertainment group aboard the port’s welcoming vessel.
This story was published in the Dec. 21, 1945, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.