This story was published in the Jan. 13, 1948, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Lewiston is an appropriate setting for a mid-winter session of the North Idaho Horticultural society, which began yesterday. And yesterday was even an appropriate day. It was crisp and the sun was shining, a day for horticulturists of every variety to begin thinking of plans for the spring, and perhaps, mentally testing the rich dirt.
Farming is such a big business in this region that one is sometimes prone to forget its upstart twin, horticulture, the raising of fruit, vegetables and flowers. This, too, is an important field and one that thrives in north Idaho. And, like farming, it needs experts.
The men gathered at Lewiston are intent on improving horticulture. They have the common desire to root out the pests, improve the breed. Program of the two-day convention indicates the seriousness with which they approach the task. Raising fruit and vegetables involves more than just the planting of a seed or reaping the harvest. As orchardists know, each season brings a new challenge, another test of the grower’s skill.
There was a time when such things as a study of the “little cherry” disease, for example, were not possible. Growers in those days were forced to be content with what they could get from nature. Now they are able to fight back against the many blights which confront them. A large measure of the ability to improve horticulture is due to societies like the one now in session at Lewiston. Through experimentation and persistent efforts to improve the breed they are keeping high the standard of the products which the earth gives in return for a seed.
— T.W.C.