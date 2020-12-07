This story was published in the Dec. 7, 1941, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
With the approach of the Christmas season, pupils at the Webster school are showing increasing desires of becoming Santa’s little helpers by constructing a variety of gifts designed to please mother, dad, sister, brother, and others. Pink, white and blue baby blankets are being made of flannelette by Mrs. Kittie Madden’s sixth grade girls. The blankets are made of squares sewn together in checkerboard form, and are lined with white or blue. Mothers of the students stuffed and quilted the blankets and tied them with pink yarn. In all, there are 16 which will be donated to the junior Red Cross.
Fifth and sixth graders are knitting brown, buff, dark green, gray, and soldier blue squares. These will be sown together to make wool afghans which the junior Red Cross will send overseas.
Most Webster school students are working or presents for their parents, but these will be kept as a surprise for Christmas.
For girls and boys in Alaska, China, and European countries friendly to the United States, students in the lower grades of the Webster school are assembling Christmas boxes. Each box contains a bar of soap, a toothbrush and at least one toy — all individually wrapped in white tissue paper. Nuts, small rubber balls, pencils, pencil cases, bright beads, handkerchiefs, or other small useful articles are included in some. The boxes will be sent to foreign countries by the junior Red Cross.