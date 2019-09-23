This story was published in the Sept. 23, 1933, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
A varied program was presented yesterday at the meeting of the Webster P.-T. A., by pupils of the school. Mrs. J. W. Cooper, Mrs. C. Powell, Mrs. D. E. Steiner, Mrs. J. E. Zenier and Mrs. J. Smailes were elected as delegates to attend the second district meeting, October 5 and 6.
Mrs. Josephine Shovell spoke from the standpoint of both a teacher and a mother in touching upon some of the intimate problems concerning even the youngest of school pupils, “which are really problems for the parents, but which are more and more being turned over the teachers.”
Thrust Home Into School.
“More and more the home is being thrust into the school, and every teacher should have a mother’s attitude.” she said.
The program opened with a song and recitation by a group of children from Mrs. Shovell’s room of the first grade. A song and greeting was given by children of Miss Alice Weingartner’s room from the first grade. A reading was given by Leo Whitcomb, of the fifth grade; and a dance by Ruth Smailes, of the fourth grade.
A playlet was given by six pupils of the third grade; and ten girls of the sixth grade gave a song and drill. A reading was given by Jean Ann Baumgartner, of the second grade.