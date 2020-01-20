This story was published in the Jan. 20, 1961, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Only about 50 feet of pipeline remain to be laid to tie the Echo Hill subdivision of Lewiston to its well water supply, City Engineer Elmer Soniville said yesterday.
City construction crews have been placing the 800 to 900 feet of pipe and installing mains in the addition near the Lewiston Golf & Country Club since Jan. 13. The missing link, which should be in place today, will connect with the well, Soniville said.
He said sometime next week the trench backfilling operation will he completed. Street maintenance crews, meanwhile, are scheduled today to begin moving cut sections of tree trunks and limbs from city curbing strips at St. Joseph’s Hospital.
Soniville said once both projects are completed efforts will he directed to removal of trees and curbing on 21st. St., which is to be widened by the combined efforts of the city and Nez Perce County. He estimated grading there will begin about March 1.