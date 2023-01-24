Clarkston’s proposed water filtration plant got another green light signal from the city council last night
Declaring its intention to speed the filtered water program, the council instructed City Attorney Dean Arnold to withdraw objections to tentative rate applications made by the Washington Water Power Co.
Arnold summarized legal aspects of last Wednesday’s rate nearing.
The proposed filtration plant cannot be installed in time to protect the city against this spring’s freshets and muddy water, but can be ready for operation early next fall, he said.
Regarding the holders of water deeds within the city, Arnold said that several supreme court decisions have ruled that such water rights may be wiped out under some circumstances.
If the character of the water use has completely changed, as from agricultural to urban, and if the act is in the interest of the “greatest good to the greatest number,” the so-called water deed may be ruled out, he said.
Deed Poses Problem
The water deed, which originally guaranteed low fixed priced water with the sale of the land, has been a thorny problem in the water service question of the Clarkston flat, Arnold admitted. In any case, water rights outside the city would not be affected, he added.
Higher rates for water, if effective, would work a hardship on an estimated 20 users of water for agricultural purposes within the city, Arnold said. He suggested an extension of time or some other concession might be offered to thees agricultural water users.
Arnold predicted that the Washington public service commission will direct WWP to install the filtration plant and that the proposed rates to be charged would be “subject to further study” by the commission.
Annexation Approved
The council approved the application of another area for annexation to the city and fixed the hearing for the next meeting Feb. 13. The area, which lies west of 13th street between Bridge and Poplar streets, is described as lot 32, block FF.
Edgar Barclay, chairman of the street committee, told other members of the council the city’s street grader is “inadequate.” The council directed the committee to prepare specifications for a new grader and to advertise for bids.
Jeff Domaskln, president of the junior chamber of commerce, asked the council for the use of Beachvlew park as well as the park at the beach for the coming Fourth of July Jubilee.
The council voted to turn the decision over to the park committee, R. L. (Dick) Miles, chairman.
Bills approved Included a $100 charge for the services of Dean Arnold in conducting the water hearing.
This story was published in the Jan. 24, 1950, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.