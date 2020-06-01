About three thousand people enjoyed the massed band concert given at the opening of the Park pavilion on East Main street last night. Despite the disagreeable weather of the afternoon and the threatening storm of the evening, Main street was crowded to hear the preliminary concerts and later the big crowds followed the bands to the pavilion erected by the Lewiston band, where the massed concert was given. The fine program was enjoyed immensely and the bands were repeatedly encored. Later the dancing was enjoyed and the pavilion was opened under most cheerful auspices.
The first concert of the evening, prior to going to the pavilion, was rendered by the Clarkston band at the corner of Main and Fifth streets, and large numbers of Clarkston people accompanied the band here.
This story was published in the June 1, 1905, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.