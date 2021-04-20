A team of players who paid $50 each to face the four-time defending national champion Lewis-Clark State College Warrior baseball team got their money’s worth Friday night, knocking off the Warriors 14-8 in a Fantasy Baseball Game at Harris Field.
Don Hardin’s two-run home run in the ninth inning was the big blow for the Warrior opponents.
Between 1,200 and 1,500 fans watched the game, Greg Blackman, game spokesman, said. They each paid watch the game, and combined with the $1,050 earned from the $50 entry fee for the players, the LCSC baseball program made more than $2,000 on the event.
The Warriors return to action today in a 4 p.m. doubleheader against the College of Idaho at Harris Field.
This story was published in the April 20, 1991, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.