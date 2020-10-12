WARD MAKES FLIGHT TODAY

This story was published in the Oct. 12, 1910, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
James J. Ward, the aviator, who will make the flight in the Curtis bi-plane at three o’clock this afternoon at the fair grounds, said last night to a Tribune representative:
“You can assure the public that the flight will be made at three o’clock. I consider the machine to be in perfect shape and have no doubt of giving an exhibition that will please the public. I know my machine. I reconstructed it, and I know what it will do. No person could have been more disappointed than I have been that the delay in receipt of parts of the machine made it impossible for me to give flights earlier.”
The above statement was given to the Tribune last night by Mr. Ward just after he had reached the city from the aviation tent at the fair grounds where with his crew of three assistants he has been busy constructing the machine for the Lewiston-Clarkston flights. The work of putting the bi-plane together was commenced Monday afternoon and the force worked all night. Mr. Ward would give, no assurance Monday night of a flight for Tuesday, but yesterday morning the work had progressed so satisfactorily, hope was entertained that the machine would be ready by afternoon. Even after the crowds has assembled at the grounds, announcement was made that probably by 3:30 o’clock the exhibition would be given, but when that hour was reached, Mr, Ward was compelled to send word to the fair management that it would be late evening before the bi-plane would be in readiness and that it would be better to arrange the flight for this afternoon when no doubt whatever could be held out as to a successful exhibition. The delicate mechanism of the sections of the bi-plane justified further attention and Mr. Ward felt this should be given, rather than attempt a flight which might prove disappointing. The attention necessary was immediately given the machine and when Mr. Ward left the tent last night, he said: “Everything is now ready:
In the conversation with the Tribune representative he said, The people will see, in the exhibitions to be given by me, a machine that can be classed as one of the first Curtis bi-planes in existence. It was first used three years ago, and of course has since been reconstructed to meet later improvements. My last flights with it were made at Galesburg, Illinois, on September 26, 27, and 28. It worked perfectly then and that being but a few days ago, there is reason why the exhibitions to be given by me here will not be as successful. At Galesburg I raced an automobile and defeated it and then won from a motorcycle. This Curtis bi-plane is of the fast type, due to its light weight. It weighs only 900 pounds. When I am flying the machine is carrying four pounds to the square foot of surface, so you must realize the speed at which the bi-plane must be driven. I must develop a speed of at least forty-five miles an hour before ascending and when I am in flight the speed is at least fifty-miles an hour. It does not seem to the spectators the speed is so great, but measurement will disclose the fact.”
“What, are your plans as to the initial flight in the matter of course to be taken and elevation to be reached,” was asked.
Mr. Ward smilingly replied: “I have no plans. My only plan at the outset is to go up. When I get there, I know how the machine is working and then as the flight develops I of course decide upon the movements possible.
“In this connection I want to ask the people to stay as close to the grandstand as possible. It is dangerous to be near the starting point and also in event I am compelled to descend under emergency circumstances there is great danger to persons who might be in the vicinity of the landing place. As the ascent is being made, the machine might swing to the side, and I had an experience where a section of tin flew from the propeller through an inch board. The infield at the fair grounds should be completely cleared when I give the flight. I want with me at the start only Mr. Deahl, Machinist Hogan and the men who have been assisting us. I can explain the danger of an emergency landing, when I state that perhaps the drop would be made at a speed of 185 to 140 miles an hour. One can realize it would be impossible to guide the machine away from some person in that event. It would be a case of me looking out for myself. I want therefore to urge again that the people keep in the vicinity of the grandstand. They will have good opportunity to see the exhibitions from there. I might fly beyond the grounds, but I will alight in the vicinity of the tent.”
Mr. Ward’s home is at Chicago and from this point he will go to the Dallas, Texas, fair where he will give exhibitions in a new three-passenger carrying machine of his own invention. It is a combination of the Curtis, Farnham and Wright types and has been successfully tested. In response to an inquiry as to his age, Mr. Ward, with a smile, said: “Eighteen. You know that is my flying age. My real age is thirty. All these aviators are older than they represent themselves to be. Of the well known aviators of our country, none are youths.”
Mr. Ward is very much pleased with the treatment extended him by the people he has met, and by the fair association. He said: “My visit has been made very pleasant, and I want to make good. As I said before I deeply regret that the flights could not have been started the opening day of the fair, and I will remain now for the other four days, giving a series of flights I hope will make up for any disappointment the people have felt.”
Hundreds visited the aviation tent yesterday to inspect the machine. It is the same Curtis type as shown by the photographs published today by the Tribune. As Mr. Ward looked at these photos last night he said:
“They faithfully represent the appearance of my machine at the start and in flight.”
The photographs were secured at the time of Hamilton’s famous flight from Albany to New York.