This story was published in the Sept. 28, 1921, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Clarkston. Sept. 27. — That the council is determined to rid the city of noxious weeds was evinced tonight at the meeting of that body when a resolution was passed to notify the property owners on various streets to cut and destroy the weeds within a period of ten days, after which date, on the failure of property owners to clean their land, the weeds will be cut and destroyed at the expense of the property owners.
Some of the citizens who live north of Elm street were present at the meeting, one of whom stated that some of the streets are practically obstructed by mammoth weeds which are growing over the sidewalks and streets.
It was brought out at the meeting that at this time there is an ordinance in effect which requires the property owners of the city to keep the weeds from growing on their premises to such an extent as to obstruct traffic, and that there is also a state law to this effect, a portion of which is as follows:
Chapter 60 of the Session Laws of 1911, for the state of Washington: Property owners are required to cut down and destroy all noxious weeds growing on any land or lands, improved or unimproved, osed or unenclosed: or any noxious weeds growing on any street or highway bordering thereon to the center of said street or highway.
Anyone who fails or refuses to comply with the foregoing law is subject to prosecution and a fine, after receiving this notice for ten days, and pay all the expenses necessary in cutting down and destroying said weeds. Said expenses shall become a lien upon the land and shall be collected as any other taxes upon said land.
Those who do not comply with the laws governing noxious weeds will be compelled to pay for the destruction of them, as the city instructed the street commissioner tonight to destroy the weeds on property where the owner has neglected to comply with the laws.
Keep Bicycles from Sidewalks.
Councilman Hartley spoke a few words in regard to bicycle riders who invariably crowd women and children off the sidewalk. He said that something should be done to prohibit work of that nature.
Mayor Williams stated that there is a city ordinance which requires bicycle riders to leave the sidewalk when passing people. Chief of Police Wood was instructed to bring before the police judge parties who make a practice of crowding people off the sidewalk. Copies of the ordinance governing bicycle riding will be posted at different places and anyone violating it will be prosecuted.
Consider Roosevelt Highway.
Charles R. Hauke, field manager of the Theodore Roosevelt Highway association, of Duluth. Minn., met with a number of the members of the chamber of commerce here tonight and explained to them the merits of the Roosevelt highway, which is now being constructed.
Mr. Hauke gave a brief history of the organization of the highway, stating that the organization originated in Wisconsin about three years ago, at which time the highway covered only a small portion of country. Later it was taken up by eastern people and today a survey has been made from Portland, Me., to Portland, Ore., crossing the continent from the Atlantic to the Pacific. This road to surveyed to come through Lewiston and Clarkston and will prove to be a valuable asset to this immediate community.
After Mr. Hauke concluded his discussion, Attorney E. J. Doyle nominated Dr. F. P. Lint chairman of a committee to meet with President Eugene Cox and Secretary Bert Savage of the western division, in Lewiston to formulate plans to bring before the chamber of commerce at its next meeting.
The committee is Dr. F. P. Lint, chairman; Attorney E. J. Doyle, Lee Morris and J. H. Miller.
Mr. Hauke asked the people of this community to get back of the highway program, which will be outlined at the chamber of commerce meeting Friday evening.