Wally’s World is hobbyists’ dream

This story was published in the Sept. 7, 1997, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
PULLMAN — Two Moscow men realized a dream when they opened Wally’s World of Hobbies here.
“Hobbies are a passion for both of us,” Wally Bigelow said of himself and business partner John Nagy. The men now have access to “all the toys we want,” Bigelow added.
Bigelow managed the hobby store at Hodgin’s Drug for several years and Nagy owns both Hog Heaven ice cream shops in Moscow. Bigelow said he and Nagy thought there was a niche to be filled in all the Quad Cities, not just Pullman.
“There’s not much in the area for kids,” Bigelow said. Wally’s World of Hobbies carries a selection of educational games, kits and toys for children.
Toys for kids of all ages are available at Wally’s World. There is a selection of different gauges of model railroad trains and accessories, gaming and historical miniatures, models and model supplies, die-cast cars, 3-D puzzles and horses.
Several games are offered for sale, including a Simpson’s chess set. Equipment to build motorized, radio-controlled models is also available. There are architecture and building supplies for college students.
Because Nagy is a big fan of model trains, Bigelow said that was one of the store’s emphases. Bigelow confessed his passion is for some models and miniatures.
Bigelow said they will special order anything they don’t have in stock.
Wally’s World offers many services, including a gaming room upstairs that gives area residents a place to play and has spaces with terrain to set up miniatures. Customers also can show off models they’ve completed in store display. Homemade ice cream from Hog Heaven is sold as well.
“Our customers have been very supportive,” Bigelow said, adding that customers helped paint the store, build displays and signs.
Bigelow said their goal is to provide a fun atmosphere and to give people a “place of their own to hang out.” Bigelow, an art teacher certified in Idaho, plans to put on climes and to offer an airbrush painting station.
Wally’s World of Hobbies is at E. 252 Main St. in Pullman, a space formerly occupied by a card store and a bank. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.