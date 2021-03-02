Lewistown, Mont., March 1 — (AP) — Louis Bradford, rancher, almost lost his life because he ran out of tobacco.
Setting out afoot through deep snow to replenish his supply at Roy, 14 miles from his ranch, Bradford became lost, wandered for 24 hours and finally came to the De Silva ranch in a sparsely settled district near Grass Range.
The rancher’s face was frozen and he was near collapse. Crusted snow had ripped his trousers to pieces. He had walked 11 miles in the wrong direction.
Next day, rested and fed, Bradford walked to Roy and bought the tobacco, then returned by foot to his ranch.
Smoke again curling from his pipe, he estimated upon his return that he had walked more than 50 miles.
