This story was published in the July 13, 1928, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
As the first of a series of entertainments for the summer school. Waldemar Geltch, violinist from the University of Kansas, will give a concert at the Normal auditorium, next Tuesday evening. Mr. Geltch is said to be an extraordinary artist possessed of manifold gifts of temperament and technique, and years of playing have matured and enriched his art. He has played with success all of the important works of the violin. Mrs. Geltch, an accomplished pianist, is accompanist.
Great plans are being made for the students’ picnic tomorrow afternoon. Several trucks will take them to Pomeroy, starting at 3 o’clock. Baseball, swimming and tennis will be features of the tennis program. The Pomeroy Commercial club has donated the use of its swimming pool.
The tennis tournament will start on Monday, and those who wish to enter are expected to sign up by tomorrow.
The students held an assembly on Wednesday and considered plans for the swelling of the student fund.