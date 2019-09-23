This story was published in the Sept. 23, 1933, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
The Washington Water Power Co. announced yesterday it will rebuild a section of the transmission line from Orofino toward Greer and Nezperce, the work to employ about 100 men for the remainder of the year.
The line to be rebuilt will be about 15 miles long and much of it will be over a new right-of-way. The old line traveled along the opposite side of the river as far as Greer. Four miles of the line were constructed last year, this being from the top of the Greer grade downhill.
A survey of the project was completed this summer, a crew of men having spent several months on this work.
Be Major Work.
The new line is to improve service to the Orofino district and is said to be the largest piece of construction undertaken by the W. W. P. Co. in the last two-years. It will be designed to carry 22,000 volts and will conform to the most up-to-date specifications.
The work win be under the supervision of the light and power department of the company, headed by B. M. Merrill. Materials have been ordered and construction will start by the first of October or as soon as they arrive. Men usually employed on new construction by the company will get first call. Common labor will be employed from among men living along the line.