PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — A reprogrammed computer aboard Voyager 2 followed instructions perfectly Monday, and a troublesome armload of scientific equipment was finally maneuvered into position and pronounced fit for duty in the outer solar system.
As a result, a Sept. 5 launch date was set for a sister ship, Voyager 1.
Voyager I’s launch, originally set for Sept. 1, was postponed twice because of computer problems which have afflicted Voyager 2 since it took off for Jupiter on Aug. 20.
The instrument-carrying arm was snapped to within six one-hundredths of a degree of its fully extended position by a series of small explosions, said Jet Propulsion Laboratory spokesman Bill Becker.
The tiny variance exists because the computer has not confirmed that a small pin was dropped into a slot to lock the arm into place, Becker said.
“Scientists are as sure as they can be, from five million miles away, that there is a stable condition,” he said.
The on-board computer was reprogrammed early Monday and this time obeyed commands to blow a dust cover from the boom’s instrument panel and to turn the ship around. The two maneuvers provided sufficient force to jar the arm into place.
Earlier attempts to lock the 7½-foot arm, which carries cameras and other scientific instruments, failed when the ship’s computer refused to accept orders from the mission’s central computer.
Scientists still were unsure Monday why the commands were refused.
The two Voyagers are designed to take pictures and measure the temperatures, radiation, magnetic fields and atmospheres of Saturn, Jupiter and possibly Uranus before hurtling out of the solar system.
Both ships carry human artifacts, including music and literature, which scientists hope will someday be found by other civilizations.
This story was published in the Aug. 30, 1977, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.