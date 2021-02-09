This story was published in the Feb. 9, 1988, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
The latest high school excellence in education studies are detrimental to vocational education, a retired Colorado State University teacher-educator said Monday evening.
The studies emphasize classical education and fewer electives at the expense of vocational education, Howard D. Bruner said during Lewis-Clark State College’s seventh annual vocational education banquet.
De-emphasizing vocational education doesn’t make sense when one considers that two-thirds of today’s job openings are in vocational education-related fields and the number of students enrolled in vocational education programs equal only half the openings, he said.
Only 19 percent of the high school students are enrolled in vocational education programs, while two-thirds of the high school dropouts were enrolled in general education, Bruner noted.
Bruner was a member of the Colorado State University’s faculty for 27 years and was named CSU’s outstanding professor in 1985 and Colorado’s educator of the year in 1986. He has been a consultant for Idaho State University and the Idaho Office of Vocational Education, and currently consults with firms such as IBM.
By de-emphasizing vocational education, schools narrow career choices and the freedom of their students in choosing how they are going to make a living, he told about 100 members of the college’s vocational advisory boards.
In an interview, he said the productivity of the United States workforce will continue to decline compared to the rest of the world, unless the trend against vocational education is reversed.
Despite the current trends, Bruner said he sees a revival of the importance of vocational education waiting “in the wings.”
According to Bruner, effective vocational education programs:
• Must be flexible enough to keep up with a rapidly changing society.
• Have strong support from their business advisory boards.
• Maintain modem equipment, machinery and tools to match “the real world of work.”
• Educate older adults.
• Effectively market themselves through their staff.