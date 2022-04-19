This story was published in the April 19, 1912, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
New York, April 18. — A passenger on the Carpathia made the following statement:
“I was awakened at about 12:30 at night by a commotion on the decks which seemed unusual, but there was no excitement. As the boat was moving I paid little attention to it and went to sleep again. About 3 o’clock I again was awakened. I noticed the boat had stopped. I went to the deck. The Carpathia had changed her course. Life boats were sighted and began to arrive — and soon, one by one, they drew up to our side.
“There were 16 in all and the transferring of the passengers was most pitiable. The adults were assisted in climbing the rope ladders by ropes adjusted to their waists. The little children and babies were hoisted to the deck in bags. Some of the boats were crowded, a few were not half full. This I could not understand.
“Some people were in full evening dress. Others were in their night clothes and were wrapped in blankets. These, with immigrants in all manner of attire, were hurried into the saloon for a hot breakfast.
“They had been in the open boats for four or five hours in the most biting air I ever experienced. There were husbands without wives, wives without husbands, parents without children, and children without parents. But there were no demonstrations, no sobs—scarcely a word spoken. They seemed to be stunned.
“Immediately after breakfast divine service was held in the saloon. One woman died in a lifeboat; three others died soon after reaching our deck and their bodies were buried in the sea at 5 o’clock that afternoon. None of the rescued had clothing except what they had on. Passengers contributed enough for their immediate needs.
“When her lifeboats pushed away from the Titanic the steamer was brilliantly lighted, the band was playing and the captain was standing on the bridge giving directions.
The bow was well submerged and the keel rose high above the water. Suddenly the boat seemed to break in two. The next moment everything disappeared. The survivors were so close to the sinking steamer they feared the lifeboats would be drawn into the vortex.
“There were preparations for a brilliant party to be given on board the next evening.
“On our way back to New York we steamed along the edge of a field of ice which seemed limitless. As far as the eye could see to the north there was no blue water. At one time I counted 13 icebergs.”