Flashback: This story ran in the May 20, 1905, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
R. E. Miller, general freight agent of the O. R. & N., and W. E. Coman, general freight and passenger agent of the Southern Pacific lines in Oregon, were visitors in Lewiston yesterday. They arrived on the morning train from Spokane and spent the day visiting Lewiston business men and later enjoyed a drive to the district south of Lewiston and to Asotin and Clarkston as the guest of C. W. Mount, general agent of the O. R. & N. at this point. Messrs. Miller and Coman when questioned on the subject promptly refrained from expressing any view regarding the railroad developments in this section now attracting so much attention, explaining that any matters relative to any prospective construction operations of the O. R. & N. were in a distinct department and that they had not the slightest information along those lines.
Mr. Miller has been in the employ of the O. R. & N. for nineteen years and he has made frequent visits here. Mr. Coman’s last visit here was made five years ago. The growth of the city and the general advancement on all lines since that time he explains has been a surprise to him. Mr. Miller also holds some quite cheerful views of his own on the same subject and as to the future of Lewiston, but he is a hard man to interview.
The visitors, while occupying positions which bespeak their capacity, are comparatively young men, and while no defense of Dr. Osler’s theory is here suggested, there are a good many evidences these days that the big railroad magnates believe the doctor is right. It is cheerful to meet and talk with men like Messrs, Miller and Coman. They have that boundless confidence and energy that has made and is making the great west. This confidence applies to all localities and all conditions, and their work, bringing them necessarily into close touch with all sections of the northwest, results in the prediction by them that the country is entering upon its banner year of progress and achievement.
The visitors say that the arrangements for the big Lewis and Clark exposition at Portland have now reached such a point as to leave no doubt that the exposition will be a grand one. They explain that the big fair will serve the double purpose of providing an entertainment of great merit for the northwest people, and of unfolding to the east the wonderful possibilities of homemaking throughout the Pacific empire.
Messrs. Miller and Coman have been in the northern country meeting the business men and will leave this morning on the steamer Spokane direct for Portland.