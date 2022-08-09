MOSCOW — Controlling insect pests with viruses, a form of biological control, will get a shot in the arm from research to be conducted during the next three years at the University of Idaho.
Lois K. Miller, assistant professor of biochemistry and chemistry, has received a grant for $170,145 from the U.S. Department of Health, Education and Welfare, National Institutes of Health, to study the genetic characteristics of baculoviruses, a group of rod-shaped viruses that cause disease in insects.
According to Miller, baculoviruses have never been known to infect vertebrates such as humans but instead attack arthropods — insects, spiders and the like — almost exclusively.
“These viruses are extremely specific, often able to knock out just a single species,” Miller said, “The idea behind controlling insects with viruses is to establish an epizootic, or widespread, infection throughout the population that will last several years, reducing the pests to a level where the damage they do is not economically important.”
She said viral insecticides are safer for humans to apply and do not harm the environment.
After 15 years of testing, viral insecticides have been registered with the Environmental Protection Agency to control two pests — the Douglas fir tussock moth and the cotton or tobacco bollworm. Two others are expected to be approved within the next two years to control the gypsy moth and the cabbage or alfalfa looper moth.
“There are a lot of insect pests in Idaho that could be controlled by viruses — for instance, cutworms — if appropriate viral insecticides were registered,” Miller said. “But it is so very expensive and time consuming to develop and patent a viral pesticide and there is so little potential for sufficient return on investment that industry tends to put little effort into it.”
Under the NIH project, Miller will determine what kind of genes are present in these viruses and what they do, She will study the genetic organization of these organisms and will look at how the genetic information is coded, controlled and expressed in the viruses.
This story was published in the Aug. 9, 1977, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.