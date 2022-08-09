MOSCOW — Controlling insect pests with viruses, a form of biological control, will get a shot in the arm from research to be conducted during the next three years at the University of Idaho.

Lois K. Miller, assistant professor of biochemistry and chemistry, has received a grant for $170,145 from the U.S. Department of Health, Education and Welfare, National Institutes of Health, to study the genetic characteristics of baculoviruses, a group of rod-shaped viruses that cause disease in insects.

