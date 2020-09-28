This recipe was published in the Sept. 28, 1956, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Autumn weather with its seasonal increase in oven meals, particularly for family dinners, is reflected in the varieties of fruits and vegetables offered this week at Lewiston and Clarkston markets.
Root vegetables are coming into more demand as summer greens decline. The Lewiston-Clarkston area is now supplying wholesalers with first-rate parsnips, rutabagas, carrots and turnips. Growers here also are still bringing in bunch vegetables, cabbage, corn, green peppers, some dry onions, squash, late watermelons and medium grade tomatoes. Most of these will continue to be harvested until the first frosts.
Area orchards are now harvesting delicious and Jonathan variety apples. Bartlett pears are almost gone but winter pears are beginning to come in. Concord grapes are still available for juice and jellies. Grapes for fresh eating here now at their best from California. As summer fruits disappear, oranges and bananas are beginning to be in more demand, wholesalers report.
Potato shipments for the Lewiston area are coming now for the first time from growers of a newly-developed potato area at Bruce, Wash., north of Moses Lake. Harold Ruddle of Pacific Fruit & Produce Co., wholesalers, said his company built a warehouse at Bruce this year to handle the harvesting that may continue into the middle of November.
Onions At Bruce, Too
A white russet potato, like the potato Idaho has become famous for, is being grown at Bruce. Ruddle said dry onions are another crop now being developed at Bruce but the Lewiston area gets its dry onions from southern Idaho.
With all the crops produced at this time in the Northwest, some items still must come from other areas. Yams are now being received from Louisiana. Sweet potatoes are coming from California. Fresh packaged dates and pomegranates are also new now from the south. Portland and Seattle coastal areas are now supplying this area with endive, Romaine, cauliflower, some lettuce and celery.