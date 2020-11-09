The Moscow District Women’s Foreign Missionary society has been in existence for but three years, and the convention which was held in the Methodist church on Friday was the third annual meeting of the society and by far the best of the annual meetings held thus far.
Mrs. B. L. Steele, of Pullman, who is district president, presided during the day. The forenoon session was given over to reports of the various departments and to routine business.
At 12:30 o’clock a fine dinner was served in the assembly hall by the women of the Lewiston auxiliary. The “Table Talks” were made by Mrs. Charles J. Smith, of Lewiston, and Mrs. Charles MacCaughey, of Moscow.
The afternoon session brought a splendid program. Musical numbers were given by Mrs. P. F. Cattermole and Mrs. Louis Kirtland. Addresses were delivered by Mrs. John Law, of Pullman, and Mrs. B. L. Steele of the same place.
The election of officers for the coming year resulted as follows:
President, Mrs. B. L, Steele; first vice-president, Mrs. C. E. Berry, of Asotin; second vice-president, Mrs. A. S. Wickersham, of Clarkston; secretaries, young people’s work, Mrs. E. C. Hodshire; children’s work, Mrs. C. L. Smith; mite boxes, Mrs. E. C. Piersdorff; tithing, Mrs. Bucholz; literature, Mrs. Reiniger; extension, Mrs. Leitch; corresponding secretary, Mrs. Alice McElroy; recording secretary, Mrs. Commack; treasurer, Mrs. Abegglen.
The next annual meeting will be held next October in the Methodist church in Colfax. The delegates from out-of-town made the trip in autos, offering liberal praise for the Lewiston hill highway, but seemed unable to say very much for some of the other roads traversed.
This story was published in the Nov. 9, 1919, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.