This story was published in the Jan. 3, 1950, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
———
Poor plav by California and the “breaks” of the game were two reasons why Ohio State University defeated the Bears in the Rose bowl at Pasadena yesterday.
Lewiston-Clarkston valley football coaches made those points as an aftermath of the historic game which Ohio State won, 17-14.
Play Blamed
Paul Wise, Northern Idaho College of Education director of athletics and Logger football coach, declared, “Ohio State never should have had the opportunity to try the field goal.
“Celeri got a bad pass from center and was severely rushed. He had to kick under difficulty. Except for that, Ohio State wouldn’t have the opportunity to take the lead.”
Wise said Cal’s victory this season over USC, which had tied Ohio State, left him feeling the Bears should have handled the Staters with little trouble.
Dick Renfro, football coach at Clarkston high school, thought California was outplayed, although he was hoping for a Bear victory as a signal the Pacific coast was back on its gridiron feet.
“Ohio State got good breaks to go along with its better play,” Renfro said.
Roy Smith, director of athletics at Lewiston senior high school, decided Ohio State was under-rated.
“I don’t think California was over-rated as much as the Buckeyes were under-rated,” Smith observed.
“Ohio State was beaten once and tied twice this season, and for some reason that makes it seem weak. But the Big Ten (Ohio State’s league) is plenty rough, and maybe California didn’t meet the same caliber of competition.”
A Lewiston cigar store handling wagers on the bowl games quoted California a 6½-point favorite over Ohio State, but the bettor put up $6 against $5 no matter which team he selected. A store attendant said several wagers were made on various bowl games, “but everyone I talked to picked the wrong team."
