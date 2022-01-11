This story was published in the Jan. 11, 1934, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Charles Baker, secretary of the Walla Walla county and Washington state farm bureau organizations, is one who believes that the best way to get the upper Columbia river in the picture as a transportation artery is to use it. By obtaining $400,000, the sum army engineers have recommended, for widening and deepening, where necessary to give a 150-foot channel 7 feet deep, steamers could move between the Celilo canal and Wallula at almost all times of the year and at all stages of the river, he has concluded from the army engineer reports and testimonials of river steamer operators.
Mr. Baker takes issue with the attitude that the river should be well canalized, so that barge transportation will be possible, before it is used for moving grain, wool and other heavy commodities. The very fact that farmers would turn to it as an artery of commerce, at the first opportunity, would be evidence of its desirability to bring down their transportation charges, he contends.
Spend what money is available improving the channel at a few points, make the river navigable by day or night and provide modest landing places at such points as Wallula, he proposes, then keep up the canalization effort to make possible larger loads and still cheaper movement of freight.
This paper has the same view of transportation costs that Mr. Baker and other farmers have. The development of the interior has been made difficult by the rates which apply. Hay from this valley cannot be laid down at Portland, by rail, to compete with that shipped from Los Angeles, by water. It costs about 1 cent a gallon to freight petroleum products from the California refineries by water to Portland and Seattle and about two and one-half cents from those points to Walla Walla by truck or rail. We pay more than 11 cents bushel to move wheat from Pendleton and Walla Walla territory to Portland and 10 per cent more if it goes to Seattle or Tacoma. This cost is all reflected in what the farmer receives for his grain. Conversely, when he buys farm machinery, lubricating oils, twine, bags, etc., he must pay the freight on these things from the coast to the interior and in many instances it represents quite a sum.
When the river is utilized for transporting the products of the interior to market and for bringing here the bulky products our farms and business houses require, it must be under conditions that will not be a flash in the pan. There must be more then a passing threat to existing rates. That explains why those favorable to the river development differ as to the best means of this. — Walla Walla Bulletin.