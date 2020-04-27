This story was published in the April 27, 1901, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
An article printed today from the Portland Telegram shows the general interest manifested in having the navigable waters of this great basin employed in commercial transportation and the cordial purpose of the O. R. & N. company to penetrate with their steamers wherever they can do so with benefit and safety. There is not the least doubt, there has never been the least doubt, but that Lewiston’s command of the business situation is due essentially to the converging of the water courses at this point and this supremacy can be continually augmented by the bringing of these streams into commercial use. The upper Snake is now the direction in which to work, and the opportunity is at hand for effective work. Chairman Burton announces that his committee desires to inspect all of the various points at which improvements would be practicable and desirable as a worthy public measure. Ho ought, then, to see Wild Goose island and the slight impediment it offers to 50 miles of good navigation between Lewiston and Salmon river. Steamers can make that part of the river at this season, but there seems to be more or less hazard to be feared from boulders in the neighborhood of Wild Goose and it might scarcely be worth while to make desultory trips there until powder has been spent in blowing out the boulders and somewhat enlarging the channel.
It is the plan of the Lewiston Commercial club to cooperate with the O. R. & N. in removing enough rock to reduce the rapidity of the current and eliminate danger from hidden boulders, but the better plan would be to join with the railway and navigation company in interesting the congressional committee to make the modest appropriation that would be needed. As the Portland Telegram says, conditions are vastly different now from what they were a few years ago. Back of the grim hills are now uninterrupted scenes of industry and production. Machinery has been carried in by pack trains and the mountains have been bored for useful metals. There are daily cargoes of ores, cattle, horses, wool and farm productions to come out and return cargoes of implements, supplies and necessaries to go in. This traffic is now served for 30 miles up the river by steamer from Lewiston, but it ought to be for 50 and the head of navigation would then be the supply point for an additional 30 miles around. With Lewiston’s trade area thus extended, as it can be by the river route, there is no visible reason why a large and lucrative commerce should not be developed and settlement and enterprise healthfully stimulated to the great benefit of all concerned. The prospect is well worth attention and effort.