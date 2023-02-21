ADULT EDUCATION
Five years ago Margaret Souza wouldn’t have gotten near a newspaper.
Now she holds a job that requires it — delivering the Lewiston Tribune.
Souza didn’t think she would get the job because she filled out the application on-site for the first time in her life.
“I used to always take them home and have my husband help me.”
Margaret Souza, 43, and Linda Gabrial, 35, are two women learning to read nearly 20 years after not finishing high school.
For years these women have struggled with illiteracy every day of their lives. Shopping, reading recipes, following directions, filling out job applications, and routine activities that most adults don’t think twice about, they have learned to make up for.
The two are currently improving their reading skills through the Lewis-Clark Valley Literacy Council, a non-profit group of volunteers that tutors adults needing help with basic skills.
Each of them have a personal tutor they meet with once or twice a week. Gabrial, the mother of two boys, has been in the program for 3½ years and raised her reading level from a third-grade level to nearly a 10-grade level.
Souza, a nurse’s aide and mother of three girls, has been tutored for a year and a half, and her reading skills have improved to a seventh-grade level.
TV dinner instructions are usually written at about an eighth-grade level.
The two have similar stories to tell about why they didn’t develop reading skills in the public school.
Both women became pregnant at an early age and didn’t finish high school. They struggled in the regular classroom and both were put into special education programs in elementary school.
They agree that too little attention was paid to whether or not they were learning, and too much attention was focused on their social development and the importance of being with their own age group.
“I think when you are in special ed they just push you aside and let you slide through the cracks,” Souza said.
“They just keep passing you on to the next grade,” Gabrial added.
“They will pass (students) just to keep them with kids their own age.” Souza and Gabrial have both become skilled at compensating to make up for their reading skills, and through the years have become dependent on their husbands to help them with daily activities that involve reading.
That dependency is one reason Gabrial, who has never had a job, is learning to read. That way, if she is ever on her own, she will be able to get by.
“If anything ever happened to my husband, I know I would have to go out and work,” she said. Both said their spouses have been sources of constant support.
But the fear of having to survive on their own isn’t what inspired them to improve their education. It was a fear of their children having to survive on their own.
“I wanted my kids to see how important it was to stay in school, so they could get an education and maybe go on to college,” Gabrial said. “If I have to go to school and sit in class with him, he is going to stay in school.”
Since getting involved with the literacy program some aspects of daily life have become a lot easier. Souza didn’t have to take her job application home and get help from her husband, and Gabrial has learned how to use a dictionary to help her with words she doesn’t recognize.
Both women used to struggle with phone books, since one has to be able to alphabetize and match the sounds of letters with the spoken word or name.
Learning to read also has helped Gabrial keep track of her budget more closely.
She tells of how her husband asked for $30 to buy a car part. He bought the part and was installing it when she found the receipt on the seat. Upon looking at it, she could read how much the part cost, and realized he had money left over.
“I found out he didn’t spend the whole $30, and he can’t do that anymore,” she laughed.
Gabrial said after that incident her husband teased her about getting too smart.
“He said, you have got to quit school, you are learning too much,” she recalled with a smile.
Success stories like Souza and Gabrial are the examples that make Anne Narramore’s job satisfying. Narramore, executive director of the literacy program, which is financed by grants and donations, stressed there is still a need for volunteers. Literacy problems in the valley are not declining, she said.
In January, 43 adult students were tutored by 35 volunteers. “Locally we have had an increase. Our problem is we can’t serve everyone who needs to be served,” Narramore said. “For every student, the main pull is every one of them has already failed in an academic setting. Just coming here is the first step.”
The Lewis-Clark Valley Literacy Council is upstairs at Walla Walla Community College, Clarkston Center.
This story was published in the Feb. 21, 1994, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.