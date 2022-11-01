This story was published in the Nov. 1, 1958, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
The Union Pacific Railroad Co. yesterday said it has abandoned efforts to provide a bus-express run between Lewiston and Hooper Junction, Wash., as a substitute for a passenger train which had made connections between Lewiston and Portland for 50 years.
The company said community objections to the substitute service registered at public hearings last winter weighed heavily in the decision. The railroad added it probably could not get permission from the Interstate Commerce Commission to operate the line. The last passenger train to Ayer Junction, Wash., left Lewiston a week ago. Ayer was where connections were made to Portland and other points.
C. W. Evers, Portland, manager of Northwest traffic operations for Union Pacific, outlined the railroad position in a telephone conversation with a Tribune reporter. He said bus connections between Lewiston and Pendleton, Ore., have proven satisfactory for passengers taking trains for Portland and California.
Faster Than Train
“For instance,” Evers said, “passengers can leave Portland at 5:30 p.m., take a 9:15 p.m. bus at Pendleton and be at Lewiston at 12:55 a.m.” That is a trip of seven hours and 25 minutes, he said, faster than the passenger train.
A Lewiston woman Monday reported she was routed on the line and it took her 15 hours to come from Portland to Lewiston. She said she didn’t know the Lewiston-Ayer train service had been discontinued.
The railroad dropped its passenger service here claiming financial losses. This was after two public hearings before the Idaho Public Utilities Commission and the Washington Service Commission and after the regulatory bodies had granted Union Pacific permission to drop the service. The Lewiston Chamber of Commerce Train Removal Protest Committee has appealed the PUC ruling to the Idaho Supreme Court.
“At the time we proposed the service (Lewiston to Hooper Junction) the offer was not favorably received at Lewiston,” Evers said. “People said it would be unsatisfactory.”
Evers recalled that during a hearing Dec. 15 before the IPUC Idaho Attorney General Graydon Smith had asked the railroad whether the company could get permission to provide the service.
“At that time I told Smith, no,” Evers yesterday said. “I also said, ‘I might say this, that we are in somewhat of a quandry as what to do about it in light of the inferences made by opposing attorneys in opposition to the idea.’ ”
Evers added yesterday “there were news items in the paper which voiced opposition.” He referred to an item which appeared in the Tribune during the hearing which quoted James B. McMonigle, chairman of the chamber committee, who said the substitution would be unsatisfactory and the community wanted the passenger train retained.
“I said this at the hearing,” Evers explained, “that if the application progressed with the Interstate Commerce Commission undoubtedly it would run into opposition from the present service suppliers such as Greyhound. We would have to go into another hearing and this would mean that we would have to have the support of Lewiston as to the need of the service.”
“It was quite apparent to us that with the earlier reception of the proposal that we couldn’t get the support from Lewiston In the form, of witnesses.”
Evers said he doubted the ICC would grant permission to the railroad because of existing bus and airline schedules. “They the (ICC) would take the position that there was ample service already provided.”
The traffic manager said the railroad made application with the ICC requesting the service of carrying passengers, baggage, express and milk and cream between Hooper Junction and Lewiston be approved. That was Nov. 19, 1957. The hearing came a month later at Lewiston. A second hearing was at Clarkston in January.
Evers said the application was returned to the railroad “because of a technical deficiency.” Evers explained that deficiency as an ICC ruling which would require the railroad to run separate passenger and freight lines between the two points. Evers said the milk and cream shipments were considered as freight and could not be taken on a run as proposed by the railroad. The route would have been handled by a subsidiary of the railroad, Pacific Motor Freight Co.”
Evers said the railroad could not afford to run both lines. He said the milk and cream shipments would complement the other services “looking at it from an economical standpoint.”
“At the January hearing we were ready to file for a rehearing with the ICC,” Evers said. “But with that earlier reaction of opposition we then felt nothing could be gained because of lack of support at Lewiston.”
“We didn’t exactly withdraw the application,” Evers said, “we just didn’t refile. We let it die.”