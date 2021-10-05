This story was published in the Oct. 5, 1992, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
HOUSTON — Doug Harvey completed his 31-year National League umpiring career Sunday by calling balls and strikes in a 1-hour, 44-minute game, the league’s shortest since July 4, 1989.
At the conclusion of the Houston Astros’ 3-0 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers, the 62-year-old Harvey tossed a handful of dirt on home plate. He umpired his first NL game on April 10, 1962.
“I knew there would be an expanded strike zone today,” Astros manager Art Howe said. “I told our guys just to be aggressive.”
“He called a strike on me,” Houston pitcher Pete Harnisch said, “and then he looked at me and said, ‘That pitch wasn’t even close.’ ”