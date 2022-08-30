This story was published in the Aug. 30, 1977, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
This story was published in the Aug. 30, 1977, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
MOSCOW — University of Idaho students will ask the Idaho Board of Education later this week to give presidents on all state campuses the latitude to authorize alcohol on campuses.
A draft of the proposed policy, written by student body President Lynn Tominaga of Paul, Idaho, is being reviewed by the UI administration, which may present its own recommendations.
At present the board does not have a policy governing the possession and use of alcohol at the four major institutions. Its previous policy, which forbade booze under all circumstances, was ruled invalid last spring by a District Court judge at Boise.
Tominaga designed the policy so that the presidents at the four campuses would have the flexibility to respond to constituents in the various regions in the state. For example, he said, the anti-alcohol sentiment of Mormon-dominated southern Idaho might prompt a different policy at Idaho State University than at UI.
As drafted, Tominaga’s policy would make it illegal to consume or sell alcohol in the following areas of the UI campus: Instructional and office buildings, physical plant structures, dormitory lounges, the Kibbie Dome and the Student Union Building. All other university policies, city codes and state laws also would apply.
The proposal would make it permissible to consume alcohol in certain areas with the written permission of the president and, where necessary, the approval of city and state authorities. The latter would be needed in cases where liquor catering is desired, Tominaga explained.
Under this part of the proposed policy, the president could authorize alcohol consumption on “any property leased or rented from the university by an individual or group of individuals.”
Tominaga said that would cover dormitory rooms, which are rented by students from the university, and those UI fraternities and sororities that lease property from the institution.
Tominaga noted that concern has been voiced by students, administrators and state officials over the lack of an alcohol policy. He said his proposal could provide for a continued ban of alcohol on one campus yet allow it on another. A given campus could have some dorms where alcohol is allowed and some where it is banned, he added.
“We’re trying to come up with a policy that is acceptable to everyone.”
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.