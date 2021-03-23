A new vitamin might be discovered through enzyme research going on at the University of Idaho.
The enzyme, diamine oxidase, is found in high concentrations in plant and animal tissues during times of rapid growth. Large amounts have been found in seedlings, cancerous thyroid tissue and during human pregnancies, according to Michael Kluetz, assistant professor of chemistry and biochemistry.
Diamine oxidase levels in cancerous human thyroid glands have been found at 1,100 times the normal concentration. In pregnant women, there is 20 times the normal amount.
Kluetz feels that he may be working with a new vitamin, since enzymes are usually joined by smaller molecules called co-enzymes.
Vitamins usually serve as the co-enzyme, and Kluetz says there are enough differences between this enzyme and others to indicate “we’re working on something different.
“That’s exciting because there are thousands of enzymes known but only about 10 co-enzymes,” he said.
The ultimate outcome of his work, Kluetz said, may be the discovery of chemicals that could affect the enzyme’s activity, and perhaps ultimately control tissue growth.
This story was published in the March 23, 1980, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.