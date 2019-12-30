UI dean resigns over college’s financial crisis

MOSCOW — J. Richard Williams, dean of the University of Idaho College of Engineering for the past 2½ years, was packing boxes in his office Wednesday afternoon and pulling no punches about why he’s leaving town.
“I don’t mind attempting the difficult, but you get tired of trying to do the impossible,” said Williams, whose resignation was announced earlier in the day by the university.
Williams told the Lewiston Tribune during an interview that he refuses to face a financial situation that is already worse than a crisis at UI. His resignation becomes effective Feb. 28.
“I just feel I’ve been beating my head against the wall for 2½ years and I guess I feel I’ve got a headache,” said Williams, who has accepted a new position as dean of the College of Engineering at California State University at Long Beach.
“What’s more, Williams hinted that his leaving may be just the beginning of a dramatic exodus by UI administrators and faculty.
“I know there have been some other deans looking around, and I may be only the first to go,” he said.
Williams pointed to the Idaho Legislature as the source of the problem.
“I have felt something dramatic has had to happen. They (legislators) won’t believe we have a problem until people start leaving. I guess if anything good comes out of my leaving, it’s that it may draw attention to something that’s worse than a crisis.”
Williams said that while enrollment at the College of Engineering has tripled in the past few years, funding has not been increased. He said the college would need a minimum of $1 million added to its budget immediately and then have the budget doubled next year in order to provide a proper education for students.
But that, he conceded, is next to impossible.
“Something has got to give. At this point, the quality of education is being degraded,” he said.
Williams said other UI colleges are in even worse shape, having suffered budget cuts.
“I hate to leave, because I think we have a first-class university,” he said. But he said you “can’t run a Mercedes without gasoline.”
Williams said the engineering college already has had trouble attracting new faculty members. He said the word is out nationwide that higher education in Idaho is doomed to repeated visits to the financial chopping block.
For example, Williams said, chemical engineering professors at UI are paid $9,000 less annually than the national average. And he said the college has the lowest-paid associate deans in the nation.
In his own case, Williams said he was satisfied with his salary at UI and will be receiving only a modest increase at his new post — “enough to cover the difference in housing costs.”
“The problem I’ve been facing is faculty salaries,” he said. He also said the college is in dire need of new equipment. Much of it is outdated or simply worn out, he said.
All of it, Williams said, has dealt a severe blow to morale throughout the entire college.
“It ceases to be fun,” he said. “How come I’m cutting and running when I’m needed? I think you could say the same thing about anyone when they leave,” he said.
Williams said that when he came aboard at UI, the funding crunch was just starting to bear down on UI programs. “I guess there were a few times when I thought I saw a light at the end of the tunnel, but it was an oncoming train ... another budget cut,” he said.
Williams praised UI administrators for working amid a dollar-slashing atmosphere in attempts to keep the university afloat. “But we’re well down in the water line,” he said. “We’re definitely going down.”
Williams said the root of the problem can be traced directly to the legislature’s “lack of support for higher education” and perhaps too many institutions in a state with a population of less than one million people. He questioned whether the state can afford three engineering colleges.
He said higher education in Idaho must be examined and decisions on what should be offered and who should offer it must be made quickly.
“We’ve got to evaluate what the state can afford to support and then support it well,” Williams said. He balked, however, at saying specifically where cuts should be made and programs changed.
“Times are tough,” Williams said. “Priority for higher education is not very high.”
Prior to coming to UI, Williams was associate dean and a faculty member at Georgia Institute of Technology’s School of Engineering for 13 years.
This story was published in the Dec. 30, 1982, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.