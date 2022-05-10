This story was published in the May 10, 1992, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
MOSCOW — The University of Idaho’s award-winning quarterly magazine has become too expensive to publish and will wrap up after the summer issue, officials say.
The school is dropping the magazine Idaho, The University, and expanding the UI’s current tabloid, At Idaho, to take its place, said Harry Peterson, vice president of university relations and development.
“I feel badly that we cannot continue the magazine,” Peterson said. “It is a publication I point to with pride ... but for communicating with graduates, I think this new publication will do at least as good a job, and probably better.”
The 36-page magazine costs about $106,000 to produce and mail to 63,000 alumni and friends of the university each year. The tabloid will be budgeted at about $75,000 annually.
The magazine is paid for with private donations to the UI Foundation, as will be the expanded tabloid. Salaries for the editor and designer are currently paid with money from the general education budget.
The decision comes after the publication of two articles by the magazine’s editor, Stephen Lyons, that pointed out the strain between university publications and development.
The articles were published in The Chronicle of Higher Education and Currents, a publication of the Council for Advancement and Support of Education.
Like the magazine, Lyons will not have a position with the university after the summer edition. But Peterson said the articles had nothing to do with the elimination of his job.