This story was published in the Feb. 15, 1952, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Oslo, Feb. 14 —(AP)— America’s 19-year-old wizard of the flashing skis, Mrs. Andrea Mead Lawrence, sped to victory in the women’s giant slalom race today to send the United States off to a roaring start in the sixth winter Olympic games.
The lean young housewife from Rutland, Vt., streaked down Norefjell’s twisting, hazardous 1,640 yard precipice in two minutes and 6.8 second to outclass 44 of the world’s finest feminine skiers from 15 countries.
It was the first gold medal of these famous snow and ice games and it topped off America’s greatest Olympic ski showing in history.
Katy Rodolph, a 21-year-old beauty from Denver university, was fifth in the final official ratings and Jeannette Burr of Seattle, Wash., one of the advance favorites, was 20th although she missed one of the control gates and had to back up and try again.
Actress Second
Dagmar Rom, a comely 23-year-old movie actress from Innesbruck, Austria, was second in 2:09, followed by the German housewife, Mrs. Annie Marie Buchner, in 2:10.
Cheering Mrs. Lawrence on as she wove her way brilliantly down the wooded mountainside, swirling through the 59 control gates like a gifted ballerina, was America’s only other Oympic ski champion, Mrs. Gretchen Fraser, now manager of the women’s team.
On another sleet-coated hillside near here, America’s daring two-man bobsledders finished second to Germany’s favored world champions after the first two heats of a four-heat championship.
Hope Fades
The final two heats are scheduled tomorrow, along with the men’s giant slalom ski race and four hockey games, but there appears little hope of catching Germany’s great sledder, Andreas Osler.
Ostler and his brakeman, Lorenz Meiberl, streaked down the 1,500-meter (metric mile) Frognersteren bobsled run in one minute, 20.76 seconds on the first trip and 1:21.64 on the second to hang up a half total of 2:42.40.
The United States’ No. 1 sled of Stan Benham of Lake Placid, N.Y., and Pat Martin of Massena, N.Y., was second with a total time of 2:44.15, representing runs of 1:22.03 and 1:22.12.
The No. 2 American sled was seventh.
Switzerland’s No. 2 sled held third place, followed by the Swiss No. 2 sled and Belgium’s No. 1.
U.S. sledders praised the daring and speed of the Germans and conceded an American victory is possible only if Ostler makes a mistake. “But Ostler doesn’t make mistakes,” a U.S. official warned.
With only one event completed, the United States led in points on the traditional 10-5-4-3-2-1 basis with 12 against eight for Austria, four for Germany and one for Norway.